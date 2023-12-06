BNP leaders Amir Khasru, Imran Saleh, Zahir Uddin denied bail

BNP leaders Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Syed Imran Saleh, and Zahir Uddin were denied bail by a Dhaka court in separate cases on Wednesday.

Amir Khasru, a standing committee member of BNP, and Zahir Uddin, media cell convener of the party, had their bail pleas rejected by Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader.

The cases against them were filed with Paltan Police Station over the murder of police constable Amirul Islam.

The court also denied bail to Saleh, BNP's organising secretary, in a case involving the seizure of weapons filed with the same police station.

This information was confirmed by defence lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin, who is also the deputy legal affairs secretary of BNP, as reported by Prothom Alo.

Following the denial of bail, the defence lawyer mentioned that they plan to move the High Court seeking bail for the opposition leaders.

This comes after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's bail application was also rejected by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on 22 November.

Fakhrul was arrested on 29 October in connection with the attack on the Chief Justice's residence during the BNP's rally in Paltan the previous day.

The arrests and legal proceedings are linked to the events of 28 October when BNP leaders and activists clashed with police during a mass gathering in Nayapaltan, resulting in the death of Policeman Amirul.

Amir Khasru and Zahir Uddin were arrested on 2 November, and Emran Saleh on 4 November.