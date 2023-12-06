BNP leaders Amir Khasru, Imran Saleh and Zahir Uddin denied bail

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 03:30 pm

Three BNP leaders, including its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Organisational Secretary Syed Emran Saleh and media cell convener of the party Zahir Uddin have been denied bail in the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader rejected the bail plea of these BNP leaders on Wednesday (6 December), Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

The newspaper reported, citing Lawyer Zainul Abedin, that the bail applications of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin, who were arrested in a case of Paltan police station filed in connection with the murder of police constable Amirul Islam, were dismissed by the court today

Additionally, the court rejected the bail request of Syed Emran Saleh in a separate case pertaining to the seizure of weapons, filed at the same police station.

Zainul Abedin, Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary of BNP, said that they will move to the High Court for the bail of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Emran Saleh, and Zahir Uddin.

On 22 November, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's bail application was also rejected by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court. The BNP secretary general was arrested in a case related to the attack on the Chief Justice's residence registered at Ramna Model Police Station.

During a mass gathering in the capital's Nayapaltan on 28 October, BNP leaders and activists clashed with police, resulting in the death of Policeman Amirul.

Mirza Fakhrul was apprehended on 29 October, followed by the arrests of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapan on 2 November, and Syed Emran Saleh on 4 November.

