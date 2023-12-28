BNP leaders Altaf Hossain, Major Hafiz jailed in 2011 sabotage case

Former home minister and BNP Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed have been sentenced to 21 months in prison in a sabotage case filed in 2011.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury pronounced the verdict today (28 December).

The court also fined them Tk5,000 each. They will have to serve an extra month of imprisonment in case they fail to pay the fine.

Six other BNP men have also been jailed in the case.

They are Maj (retd) Md Hanif, MA Awal Khan, Md Russell, Moinul Islam, Babul Hossain alias Babu, and Alamgir Biswas alias Raju.

Among them, Maj (retd) Md Hanif has been jailed for 21 months while the rest have been sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment and fined Tk5,000 each.

The court also acquitted 11 other accused as they were found not guilty.

According to the case statement, the accused held a rally in Mohakhali and obstructed police from conducting their duties on 4 June 2011. They also attacked policemen, vandalised and torched the vehicles.

Kamrul Hasan Talukdar, sub-inspector of Gulshan police station, submitted charge sheet in the case on 29 April 2014.

On 25 April 2022, the court framed charges and started the trial in the case.