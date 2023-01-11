BNP leaders across country call on govt to step down

The leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have called on the government to resign from power and dissolve the parliament with immediate effect in order to hold a fair national election to restore democracy in the country.

They made the call during the pre-scheduled mass sit-in programme in 10 divisional cities as part of the party's simultaneous anti-government movement across the country.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir during a sit-in programme in front of the party's Nayapaltan office on Wednesday said, "It is not possible for the current government to repair Bangladesh. They are loathed not only by the people but also by the whole world."

"We will repair the state by overthrowing this government through our mass movement," he added.

Photo: UNB

He at the time announced holding countrywide mass processions on 16 January to press home their 10-point demand and in protest against the electricity price hike.

Fakhrul said, "Elections should be held under the caretaker government, our 10-point-demand should be met and prices of daily necessities must be reduced."

Mirza Abbas, BNP standing committee member, who was also present at the event, said, "We will not force the ruling party out of power. Rather, we will bring them down systematically through a peaceful movement.

"The government has nothing to panic over. Once BNP's 10-point demand is implemented, they cannot return to power by stealing votes," he added.

Echoing Fkhrul, BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said it is now a matter of time before the government steps down.

Photo: TBS

"If we can unite against the government, putting aside our differences, this government will not find a way to escape," he said while addressing the mass sit-in programme at Sylhet city registry ground as chief guest on Wednesday afternoon.

"After the fall of the government, the people of Awami League will neither be able to live in the country nor will they be able to go abroad as foreigners are also outraged by their actions. As a result, they will have no way out except to come down to the mass level and apologise for their past actions," he said, calling it the only way to remain in the country.

BNP Joint Secretary General Moazzem Hossain Alal, also present at the event, in his speech, as special guest, accused the ruling party of being the safe harbour for criminals and thieves, that has sheltered people blamed for robbery starting from bank reserve heists to cattle theft.

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, BNP Vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu demanded the immediate resignation of the government and the dissolution of the parliament to hold elections under a non-partisan neutral government.

"The prime minister's time is over. The government must resign immediately. If possible, resign this evening or tomorrow. The hour is no longer favourable for you," he said while speaking as chief guest at the BNP's Khulna divisional mass gathering program at the party office premises on KD Ghosh Road in Khulna city.

"People of the country have woken up. Soon they will force you to resign if you do not do it voluntarily," he warned the government in his address claiming that the ruling party and police can no longer suppress the pro-democracy BNP activists as the general people have come down to the streets in their defence.

Photo: TBS

BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu in Cumilla said the government must apologize to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia for the injustice done to her.

"You people (the government) have killed democracy in the country. BNP leaders and activists were gunned down indiscriminately while 25,000 BNP men were jailed in a month. Think once, what would have happened to you if Khaleda Zia behaved as violently as you are doing now," he said at the rally.