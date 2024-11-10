BNP leaders accuse AL of using Trump’s image for political comeback

Politics

UNB
10 November, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 10:08 pm

They also said the Awami League is resorting to such ploys as the party has lost its political standing

BNP senior leaders Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Hafiz Udidn Ahmed today (10 November) slammed deposed Awami League for trying a stage political comeback through various covert means, including the use of the photos of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking at two separate programmes, they also said the Awami League is resorting to such ploys as the party has lost its political standing.

The BNP leaders came up with their reactions as the Awami League, ousted through a student-led mass upsurge on 5 August, announced on social media its plans to take to the streets today (Sunday) on the occasion of Shaheed Noor Hossain Day, using the images of Donald Trump as their shield. 

Briefing reporters after a meeting between BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Singapore's non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Derek Loh, party Standing Committee member Amir Khosru said Sheikh Hasina and her party are attempting to return to politics under different guises at various times, as they have been driven out of the country by people.

"Sometimes you [AL] raise the Hindu-Muslim issue, sometimes you highlight alleged atrocities against Hindus, and now you are resorting to using Trump's image," he said.

He said those whose existence has now been wiped out are trying to re-enter politics under different disguises. 

"This is their political impotence...it proves that they have been politically obliterated," he added.

In response to a query, Khosru questioned why the Awami League felt the need to make a comeback in politics using Trump's photos or any other covert means. 

"Why have they ended up in this position as a political force? They themselves are responsible for it, haven't they?"

He said Awami League is making efforts to come under different covers at different times bacause it has become politically bankrupt.

The BNP leader said Sheikh Hasina and her party are also making efforts to create an atmosphere, resorting to various tricks to regain their political relevance. 

"They must return to their own country to get back their existence, if they have the courage and the support to do so. But the Awami League has lost that."

Singapore's envoy, Derek Loh, met Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office this morning, where they discussed various issues related to bilateral relations, trade, and investment.

Speaking at another discussion meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Maj (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed alleged that Sheikh Hasina is now attempting to use Trump's photos as her party's shield from abroad.

Zia Parishad organised the programme at the Jatiya Press Club on the occasion of 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day,' commemorating the civil-military uprising of 7 November 1975.

Hafiz said Sheikh Hasina killed many students and repressed them, as she was a cruel and autocratic ruler. 

He went on to say, "How ruthless they were to cling to state power. Allah's wrath has fallen upon them.

Now, sitting in another country, he said, Hasina is trying to use Donald Trump's photo as a means to protect her party's existence. 'Come to Bangladesh if you have the courage since you utter tall talks from abroad."

