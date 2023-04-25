BNP leader Rizvi walks out of jail after 140 days

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been released on bail after serving 140 days in prison.

He was freed from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, Deputy District Jail Aminul Islam confirmed the news to the media.

Rizvi's wife Arjuman Ara Begum welcomed him with flowers at the prison gate in the presence of a large number of party leaders and activists.

Walking out of jail, Rizvi said, "The whole country is now a prison. People have no rights, at present; no right to vote, no right to speak. All rights can be granted once we restore democracy."

At that time, Rizvi expressed his gratitude to the countrymen, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tareque Rahman as well as party leaders and workers.

On 7 December last year, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was arrested from BNP central office in the capital's Nayapaltan area.

Nayapaltan turned into a battleground in that afternoon after a clash erupted between BNP men and police amid negotiations regarding the party's Dhaka division rally venue for 10 December.

One person named Maqbul Ahmed was killed and half a hundred BNP leaders and supporters were injured in the clash.

Police raided BNP's central office from 4:30pm to 7:30pm, making the arrest of at least 300 leaders and activists of the party.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas were also detained by the police in the late night of 7 December.

After more than a month of imprisonment, Mirza Fakhrul Islam and Mirza Abbas were released on bail on 9 January.

Finally, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was released on bail in 50 cases today.