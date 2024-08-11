BNP leader removed from post on charges of vandalism, looting in Patuakhali

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 10:18 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

President of Bangladesh Nationalist Party from Patuakhali's Bauphal municipality has been removed from his post over allegations of vandalism and looting during the recent violence centring the fall of former former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The removed leader is Humayun Kabir, president of Bauphal Municipality unit of BNP.

The matter was disclosed in a press statement signed by Convener of Patuakhali district BNP Abdur Rashid Chunnu Mia and Member Secretary Snehangshu Sarkar Kutti on Saturday (10 August).

According to the press statement, Humayun was issued a show cause notice over his alleged involvement in violence on Wednesday (7 August).

"Your reply has not been accepted by the party. That's why we're removing you from your position and appointing senior vice-president as the acting president of the party's local unit," the statement reads.

Humayun couldn't be reached over phone for comments.

