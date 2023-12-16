BNP leader Moyeen Khan accused AL govt of political moral decline

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 01:20 pm

BNP leader Moyeen Khan accused AL govt of political moral decline

Dr Moyeen urged the government to retract all "false cases and fabricated charges," calling for a peaceful restoration of democracy

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 01:20 pm
BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan speaking to journalists after paying tribute to the martyrs of 1971 at the National Memorial in Savar this morning. Photo: TBS
BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan speaking to journalists after paying tribute to the martyrs of 1971 at the National Memorial in Savar this morning. Photo: TBS

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan highlighted a political and moral decline within the Awami League (AL) government, pointing to the open discussions regarding seat sharing before the election as evidence of his claim.

"They [AL] have announced the election schedule. But what kind of election is this? They are openly distributing seats and determining MPs while sitting in Dhaka. This cannot be termed an election or democracy," he said after paying tribute to the martyrs of 1971 at the National Memorial in Savar on Saturday (16 December) morning.

He criticised the ruling government stating, "They don't allow voting, don't allow free speech, and have failed to provide economic freedom to the people."

"Three million people sacrificed their lives for a democratic Bangladesh. The nation's 180 million people should question the nature of the victory we are experiencing 52 years after independence.". 

"Is this the victory of a one-party rule or the victory of dominance of a dictatorial leader?" Dr Moyeen questioned.

"If the Awami League claims to represent the spirit of the Liberation War, it must answer for establishing an authoritarian government in Bangladesh, disregarding the ideals of the Liberation War," he added.

Dr Moyeen urged the government to retract all "false cases and fabricated charges," calling for a peaceful restoration of democracy. 

Referring to the imprisonment of 23,000 activists over the past six weeks, the BNP leader said, "They won't be able to survive in this country by imprisoning those who uphold democracy. The people of this country have rejected them.

BNP Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam and Begum Selima Rahman, Central Assistant Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Babul, Assistant Office Secretary Taiful Islam Tipu, Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury, and BNP Chairperson's Press Wing Officer Shamsuddin Didar were among the party's leaders present at the time.

