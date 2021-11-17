BNP leader Mirza Abbas hospitalised

Politics

UNB
17 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 01:11 pm

Related News

BNP leader Mirza Abbas hospitalised

“Sir (Abbas) was taken to Evercare Hospital as he suddenly complained of chest pain,” said his personal assistant Asif Sohan.

UNB
17 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 01:11 pm
File image
File image

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was admitted to a city hospital early Wednesday with acute chest pain.

"Sir (Abbas) was taken to Evercare Hospital as he suddenly complained of chest pain," said his personal assistant Asif Sohan.

BNP's health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said Abbas, a former mayor of undivided Dhaka city and an ex-minister in Khaleda Zia's last cabinet, was admitted to the hospital around 1:30am and then underwent some necessary medical tests.

He said the BNP leader has been receiving treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital under cardiologist Shabuddin Talukder.

"His condition is now relatively better. He has been kept asleep," Rafiqul said.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has also been receiving treatment at the CCU of the hospital since Saturday. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirza Abbas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10