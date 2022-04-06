BNP leader Ishraque Hossain jailed

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain was sent to jail yesterday over a case filed under the Special Powers Act in 2020.

Ishraque, the son of former BNP leader Sadek Hossain Khoka, was arrested by law enforcers while distributing leaflets at a demonstration against the recent price hikes organised by the BNP in the Motijheel area of ​​the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

DMP's Additional Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) Enamul Haque Mithu told The Business Standard that Ishraque was arrested based on a warrant issued by a court in a case filed under the Special Powers Act in 2020.

According to the case statement, on November 12, 2020, the accused, along with others, set fire to a car of Agrani Bank on the opposite side of Bangladesh Bank during the election period. The passengers in the car survived.

The case is currently under investigation. The investigation report is scheduled to be submitted on May 26.

Ishraque was produced before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), where he applied for bail on Wednesday. Metropolitan Magistrate Tamanna Farah denied bail and ordered him to be sent to jail.

Earlier, Ishraque was granted bail by the High Court (HC) in the case. Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes, however, issued an arrest warrant against him on August 16, 2021 for not surrendering as per the order of the HC.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders clashed with police when the law enforcers were taking Ishraque to jail from the court.

At least five people, including BNP activists, police and the driver of the van carrying Ishraque were injured in the scuffle.

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

BNP sources said at least 35 party men have been detained by police from Ray Shaheber Bazar area and its surrounding areas over the incident.

Police officials, however, refused to comment on the matter. 

Ishraque was a BNP mayoral candidate in the last Dhaka South City Corporation election.

