BNP leader Ishraque comes under attack by BCL in city

Politics

UNB
04 December, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 08:09 pm

BNP executive committee member Ishraque Hossain was attacked on Sunday allegedly by the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League BCL) near Jagannath University (JnU) while distributing leaflets to drum up public support for the party's 10 December rally.

Talking to UNB, Ishraque alleged that the BCL activists from Jagannath University carried out the attack at noon, leaving six-seven BNP leaders and activists.

The BNP leader said the BCL men first started throwing brick chips when he along with BNP leaders and activists were getting into his vehicle after completing the leaflet distribution programme.

"Later, they attacked us with rods and hockey sticks. They also vandalised my vehicle," he said.

Ishraque, the son of late BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka, said four injured BNP activists were admitted to a hospital.

Contacted, JnU unit BCL president Ibrahim Farazi said they chased Ishraque and his followers as the BNP leader was making provocative remarks while distributing the leaflets

He claimed that some BCL activists were injured as the 'cadres' of Ishraque attacked them.

Earlier on 5 November, the motorcade of Ishraque came under attack by miscreants at Mahilara Bazar in Gouranadi upazila on his way to BNP's divisional rally in Barishal.

A number of vehicles were vandalised while nine BNP activists were injured in the attack.

