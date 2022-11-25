BNP leader injured during khulna rally dies

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 10:03 pm

BNP leader injured during khulna rally dies

Sajjadur Rahman Ziko.
Sajjadur Rahman Ziko.

A BNP leader who was allegedly attacked by the ruling Awami League activists on his way to joining BNP's Khulna divisional rally has succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased Sajjadur Rahman Ziko was a member of Ward No 2 of Paigram Kasba Union of Phultala Upazila unit BNP.

He died at his home on Thursday (24 November) night while undergoing treatment, said BNP Khulna Metropolitan unit executive committee member, Mizanur Rahman Milton.

His funeral prayer was held after Asr prayer on Friday, he added.

Mizanur Rahman Milton said, "Awami League leaders and activists attacked Ziko with sharp weapons when he was on his way to join the Khulna divisional rally. He was admitted to the Phultala Upazila Health Complex that day. He was released from the hospital a few days later, but the ruling party leaders attacked him again while he was sick." 

Khulna metropolitan and district BNP leaders have expressed deep grief over the death and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family in a statement.

"Awami League has killed the BNP leader Ziko to perpetuate its power. One day, the trial for this murder will be held in Khulna, and those involved must face the law," the statement added.

