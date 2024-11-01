BNP leader Faruque for staying united, alert against 'ghosts of dictator'

The ghosts of fallen dictator are still hatching conspiracies and all have to remain united against them to protect the independence attained through the sacrifices of martyrs like Abu Sayed, Mugdho and Wasim, BNP Chairperson's Adviser Zainul Abdin Faruque said today (1 November).

"We have achieved our second independence through the sacrifices of martyrs like Abu Sayed, Mugdho and Wasim. To protect this independence, we have to cooperate with this government. Sheikh Hasina fled the country with suitcases full of dollars and she is still continuing her conspiracies. We have to remain united against the ghosts of the fallen dictator," Faruque, a former opposition chief whip in parliament, said.

The BNP leader said was addressing a memorial meeting on the second death anniversary of former Jhenaidah-2 lawmaker valiant freedom fighter Mosiur Rahman in the district.

Presided over by former Jhenaidah sadar upazilla chairman Advocate Abdul Alim, the meeting was attended by Krishak Dal leader Engineer Mominur Rahman, Mosiur Rahman's widow Mahbuba Rahman Shikha and Doctors Association of Bangladesh leader Dr Md Ibrahim Rahman Babu, among others.

Zainul Abdin Faruque further said BNP does not want the 'nighttime votes', it does not want uncontested elections, adding, "BNP and its acting chairman Tarique Rahman want all to cast their vote as per his/her choice."

"Sheikh Hasina had raised Ainaghars (torture cell) to quell the leaders and activists of the opposition. She used to say - 'Sheikh Hasina does not escape'- but fled the country in the face of mass uprising. The way her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman left the country for West Pakistan after colluding with Yahya in 1971, Sheikh Hasina too fled to India with her suitcases full of dollars."

Claiming that Awami League had established the rule of looting by talking about the spirit of the liberation war, Zainul Abdin Faruque said Sheikh Hasina's Awami League does not believe in democracy.

"They don't believe in people's voting right. They have smuggled billions of dollars of the country abroad. The banks were robbed. Members of the Sheikh family stole thousands of crores of Taka from the country and built Begumpara in Canada. The country's economy has been destroyed by dictator Sheikh Hasina and her ghosts," he added.

Expressing hope that the BNP will form the next government through fair elections, the BNP Chairperson's Adviser said, "We believe the interim government under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus will arrange a fair and acceptable election. Insha-Allah, Tarique Rahman will be elected as the Prime Minister of the country in that election."