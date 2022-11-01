BNP leader criticises Nasrul over ‘irrelevant speech’ against the party

BNP Lawmaker Harunur Rashid got agitated and criticised State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid for allegedly giving an irrelevant slanderous statement about BNP during the question and answer session in the parliament Tuesday (1 November).

Later, Harunur Rashid asked Nasrul Hamid, "Can you tell what the prices of electricity and gas were during the BNP government?"

"I want to know clearly from you whether there is a contract regarding gas now like the one we did during the BNP era," he added.

Responding to Harun's question, Nasrul Hamid said, "I too want that you give more time in parliament. I will talk about fuel there. We want to show the evidence we have on the Niko corruption case and the open interviews their leader Tarique Zia's friend gave to the FBI. I want to hear what he (Harun) says after seeing those."

He further said, "We have proof of the money stolen in Siddhirganj power plant project. I will show them along with other documents on video screen in the parliament.

"We have the account of the money that Tarique Rahman looted by setting up a khamba (pillar) company. We will publish these all on due time. Elections are coming, be prepared. We will show you everything."

Addressing Harunur, Nasrul said, "You stayed in darkness for 17 hours a day during the BNP coalition government, but now you are talking about the price of electricity. Talk about the cost of living in the dark without electricity."

"Does Harunur Rashid know how much electricity was wasted due to system loss during the BNP regime? He has forgotten it – 44% was wasted. It is considered corruption. They were not five times champion in corruption without good reasons."