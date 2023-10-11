BNP leader Annie allegedly picked up by police

Law enforcers in plainclothes allegedly picked up BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie from his residence in Dhanmondi in the early hours of Wednesday (11 October).

According to reports, a contingent of police personnel surrounded Annie's residence in Dhanmondi-12 before entering forcefully.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, BNP media cell chief Zahir Uddin Swapan said the police took position at the BNP leader's house around 1:30am and instructed him to report to the police station.

"The BNP leader was then taken into custody and transported to Dhanmondi police station around 2:45am."

Annie, who serves as BNP's publicity secretary and member secretary of the media cell, claimed that he was being targeted unlawfully.

Speaking to The Business Standard prior to his detention, he said, "The police are kicking the door, threatening to break in and shoot me if I don't open the door. I am currently on bail in all cases, yet they are trying to pick me up illegally."

The Business Standard tried to reach Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dhanmondi zone) Abu Taleb and Dhanmondi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Parvez Islam for comments. However, neither of them responded.