BNP leader Alal walks out of jail

After the release, BNP leaders and activists welcomed Alal with flowers in front of the prison gate on Wednesday (21 February). Photo: UNB

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal has been freed from Gazipur's Kashimpur jail after more than three and a half months.

He walked out of the prison on Wednesday afternoon, a source in the BNP said.

Alal got released after securing bail from the High Court.

After the release, BNP leaders and activists welcomed him with flowers in front of the prison gate.

At that time, Alal said he has become physically sick and will consult a doctor soon.

He also said that the movement to establish democracy, voting rights and the rule of law under the leadership of party acting chairman Tarique Rahman would continue.

The DB police arrested the BNP leader from the capital's Shahjahanpur area on 31 October, in a case filed over the clashes at a BNP rally at Naya Paltan on 28 October.

On the following day, the police produced him before the court, seeking permission to interrogate him in remand for five days. The court awarded him a five-day remand.

On November 6 last year, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam sent the BNP leader to jail.