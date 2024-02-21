BNP leader Alal walks out of jail

Politics

UNB
21 February, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 09:12 pm

Related News

BNP leader Alal walks out of jail

UNB
21 February, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 09:12 pm
After the release, BNP leaders and activists welcomed Alal with flowers in front of the prison gate on Wednesday (21 February). Photo: UNB
After the release, BNP leaders and activists welcomed Alal with flowers in front of the prison gate on Wednesday (21 February). Photo: UNB

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal has been freed from Gazipur's Kashimpur jail after more than three and a half months.

He walked out of the prison on Wednesday afternoon, a source in the BNP said.

Alal got released after securing bail from the High Court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After the release, BNP leaders and activists welcomed him with flowers in front of the prison gate.

At that time, Alal said he has become physically sick and will consult a doctor soon.

He also said that the movement to establish democracy, voting rights and the rule of law under the leadership of party acting chairman Tarique Rahman would continue.

The DB police  arrested the BNP leader from the capital's Shahjahanpur area on 31 October, in a case filed over the clashes at a BNP rally at Naya Paltan on 28 October.

On the following day, the police produced him before the court, seeking permission to interrogate him in remand for five days. The court awarded him a five-day remand.

On November 6 last year, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam sent the BNP leader to jail.

Top News

BNP leader Alal / Jail / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

4h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

29m | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

1h | Videos
Wall to wall Bangabandhu, Nazrul, Dhirendranath, Shamsur Rahman in Shaheed Minar Area

Wall to wall Bangabandhu, Nazrul, Dhirendranath, Shamsur Rahman in Shaheed Minar Area

2h | Videos
Famous coaches who are unemployed

Famous coaches who are unemployed

3h | Videos