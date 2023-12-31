BNP leader Alal, 7 others jailed in 2013 sabotage case

Politics

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 04:20 pm

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each

A file photo of BNP leader Moazzem Hossain Alal
A file photo of BNP leader Moazzem Hossain Alal

A Dhaka court has sentenced eight people including BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal to three years in jail in a sabotage case filed in 2013.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim pronounced the verdict today (31 December).

The other convicts are Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Islam Nirob, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh Dhaka Metropolitan (south) secretary Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, former Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel, BNP leaders Harun-or-Rashid, Obaidul Haque, Shahidul Islam Hira and Md Ibrahim.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each. They will have to suffer two months more imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.

According to the case statement, a bus was set on fire on Sat Masjid Road in Dhaka's Dhanmondi on 1 December 2013. 

Abdullah Al Mamun, sub-inspector of Dhanmondi police station, filed a case over the incident.

After investigation, police submitted chargesheet against them on 15 December 2014.
 

