BNP killed 22,000 AL men during its regime, alleges Quader

Politics

BSS
22 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 09:16 pm

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: TBS
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader alleged that BNP killed about 22,000 AL leaders and activists during its regime between 2001 and 2006 when there was no room for democracy in the country.

"BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that we killed 22 of their leaders and activists. Fakhrul Saheb, you (BNP) have killed our 22,000 leaders and activists. You now talk about democracy but where was the democracy during your rule," he told a views-exchange meeting today (22 August).

The views-exchange meeting was held between the leaders of AL central committee and Dhaka and neighbouring districts' units at Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said when the BNP-Jamaat alliance government came to power in 2001, they started torturing AL leaders and activists.

He said Bangladesh is not a land for the friends of Pakistan, communalists and money launderers. "AL leaders and workers will jointly resist militancy, terrorists and communal forces."

"Tarique Rahman left the country giving a promise that he would never come to politics. So, people of Bangladesh will never accept him as their leader," Quader said.

The AL general secretary blasted Fakhrul for her remark that the present government is staging drama, saying it's BNP which staged a 'Joj Miah drama' after grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004."

About the inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 2 September, the road transport and bridges minister said the inauguration ceremony will turn into an ocean of masses and he is eagerly waiting to see the joyous moment.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the architect of the country's political independence while his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the architect of its economic emancipation.

As long as Bangladesh will exist, the country will carry the legacy of Bangabandhu and his daughter Sheikh Hasina. They will remain alive in the hearts of the country's people forever.

AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Colonel (retd) Faruk Khan and Advocate Kamrul Islam, organising secretary Mirza Azam, office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, industry and commerce affairs secretary Siddiqur Rahman, education and human resource affairs secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, deputy publicity secretary Abdul Awal Shamim, and central committee members Sahabuddin Farazi and Mohammad A Arafat were present, among others.

