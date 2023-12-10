BNP, Jamaat set for protests today

Opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, are aiming to intensify their street protests as part of their ongoing anti-government movement from their Human Rights Day programme today.

The BNP plans to organise human chains and rallies nationwide, including in Dhaka, featuring the participation of family members of party leaders currently in jail and those who have been victims of forced disappearance and murder.

In a virtual press briefing on Saturday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi directed party activists to hold rallies in districts and cities across the country.

He also said that after years of championing the narrative of development, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now misleading the public by claiming that the BNP will lead the country into a famine in around March next year.

"Sheikh Hasina and her followers think the people of Bangladesh are stupid and ignorant," he said.

During a meeting in Gopalganj on Friday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the BNP – in association with foreigners – are plotting to create a famine in the country in February and March.

Rizvi said Sheikh Hasina is attempting to deflect responsibility for her mismanagement and failures onto the shoulders of the BNP and foreigners.

"The unelected government has depleted the nation's treasury through widespread asset plundering, leading to a standstill in LC openings due to a shortage of dollars for imports. They have funnelled all funds overseas, inflating foreign loans to $100 billion while depleting reserves to $15 billion. Sheikh Hasina, having failed in state governance, is now orchestrating a drama," he added.

The BNP leader said, "Economists warn that the remaining reserves can sustain the country for only three months. Beyond that, declaring bankruptcy becomes inevitable, and the entire nation may plunge into severe famine conditions."

He further added, "In reality, Awami League and famine go hand in hand. The Awami League is synonymous with famine and corruption. Just as when they assumed power, it brought famine to the country in 1974, the present famine situation is a result of the party's corruption, looting, money laundering, injustice, and irregularities."