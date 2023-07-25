BNP-Jamaat made ‘fake voter list’ in 2006 to solidify grip on power: Sajeeb Wazed

In fear of public rejection to Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman, the BNP-Jamaat alliance made a "fake voter list of 12.3 million people in 2006" in a bid to win the polls riding on undemocratic vehicles, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed.

His observation was conveyed through a video posted on his verified Facebook page, narrating the agony and sufferings that the people of the country underwent during the BNP-Jamaat rule between 2001 and 2006, a period characterized by "rape, murder, arson, and corruption."

Sajeeb Wazed also held BNP-Jamaat responsible for Bangladesh becoming a "global champion" in corruption for five times in a row between 2001 and 2006, which fueled strong public sentiment against Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.

Containing media reports published back then, the visual conveyed that BNP and Jamaat came to power in 2001 through "subversive activities and tyrannized the whole country through murders of journalists and intellectuals, rape of women, and extortion in every sphere."

"BNP-Jamaat recruited their party goons as returning officers," it said.

The video contains media reports exposing how the party then appointed party loyalists disregarding merit in the Public Service Commission (PSC).

By utterly disregarding the constitution, they set up 300 Chhatra Dal cadres as polls officials, a design to rig the election and usurp power which sparked chaos across the country at the time, the video said.