BNP, Jamaat lead demonstrations across Dhaka on day 2 of fourth phase of blockades

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists bring out a rally in Mirpur 2 on 13 November 2023. Photo: Collected

On the second day of the fourth phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded political parties, various processions and demonstrations were organised in different parts of the capital city.

BNP and Sechchasebak Dal brought out processions in the capital's Shantinagar and Uttara areas on Monday (13 November) morning.

Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel, former president of Chhatra Dal and co-volunteer affairs secretary of BNP, led the procession in the Shantinagar.

Meanwhile, Sechchasebak Dal brought out a procession in Uttara. Riaz Uddin, former president of the organisation led the procession.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami held rallies in demand of the resignation of the government, non-partisan caretaker government during the general election, controlling price hikes of daily necessities, and releasing Jamaat leaders, including Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

Jamaat's North Dhaka unit brought out rallies in Mirpur, Farmgate, Uttara, Rampura, and Mohammadpur areas of the capital on Monday (13 November).

In Mirpur, a protest march started from Mirpur-2 Mosque Complex, went around various roads of the city, and ended with a meeting at Zoo Road.

Another rally was brought out by the Dhaka Metropolitan North unit of Jamaat at Mirpur 13 in the morning under the leadership of the Assistant Secretary Dr Md Fakhruddin Manik.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also brought out a rally and blocked the road in the Pallabi area of Mirpur 11. Dhaka Metropolitan North Working Council member Nasir Uddin led the rally.

Kafrul police station unit of Jamaat brought out a rally in Mirpur 13 on 13 November 2023. Photo: Collected

In Farmgate, the leaders and activists of Jamaat protested by blocking the road on the initiative of the Hatirjheel-Tejgaon region unit of Jamaat.

The protest march was carried out under the leadership of Ataur Rahman Sarkar, publicity-media secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Uttara thana unit brought out a rally, led by MA Rahman, shura member of Dhaka Metropolitan North Majlis.

Meanwhile, another road blockade program was held in the Rampura South area under the leadership of thana committee member Dalil Uddin.

Jamaat conducted a road blockade and held a protest march in Mohammadpur on Monday morning under the leadership of Mohammadpur West police station Office Secretary Rabiul Islam Rubel.

Meanwhile, Dhaka south unit of Jamaat blocked roads in Hajaribagh, Motijheel, Khilgaon and Dholaipar areas of the capital. The unit brought out protest rallies in Shonir Akhra, Motijheel and Rampura-Demra road in Khilgaon.

After two days of pause, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and allies called for another 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday (12 November) to bring home their one point demand of resignation of the current government and election under a non-partisan caretaker government.

Jamaat-e-Islami rally in Uttara on 13 November 2023. Photo: Collected

At least five buses were set on fire across the country on the first day of the fourth round of the 48-hour blockade enforced by the BNP-Jamaat and like-minded parties.

According to the fire services department, there were a total of nine fire incidents from 8pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday in Dhaka city, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Barishal.

Meanwhile, BNP senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed the death of one partyman and over 365 BNP arrests in different parts of the country in the last 24 hours as of 5pm on Sunday.

He alleged, "Last Saturday, in the Gauripur Upazila of Mymensingh district, the joint convener of Upazila Swecchasebak Dal Md Swapan died. After being chased by the DB police, he jumped into the pond and died from electrocution."

The BNP leader claimed that 13 BNP men were killed and 12,000 arrested centring on BNP's October 28 rally and subsequent hartal and blockade programmes.

The BNP's movement partner, Jamaat-e-Islami, also asserted that three of its activists were killed and 2,000 have been arrested since 28 October. In the last 24 hours, 64 activists were across the country, the party said.

Since on Sunday morning, various types of vehicles, including buses, minibuses, and private cars have been observed on the streets of Dhaka.

However, the traffic is notably lighter than usual with fewer passengers. Due to the limited number of passengers, many long-distance buses did not depart from Dhaka.

189 platoons of BGB deployed across country

A total of 189 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties is underway.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development on Monday (13 November) morning.

Today, on the second day of the 48-hour blockade, 25 BGB platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avoid any untoward incidents.

Moreover, adequate BGB personnel were kept on standby to promptly respond to any emergency in the country.