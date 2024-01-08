BNP, Jamaat demand cancellation of polls, say movement to continue

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 10:37 pm

BNP, Jamaat demand cancellation of polls, say movement to continue

“The 7 January dummy election has to be cancelled, Parliament has to be dissolved and Sheikh Hasina must resign,” BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said

BNP held a press conference at the party chief&#039;s Gulshan office on 8 January. Photo: TBS
BNP held a press conference at the party chief's Gulshan office on 8 January. Photo: TBS

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called for the cancellation of the polls and announced their ongoing movement will continue, demanding a fresh election under a caretaker government.

"On Sunday, the people of Bangladesh rejected the Awami League by not voting. The voter turnout shown is completely fake. The 7 January dummy election has to be cancelled, parliament has to be dissolved and Sheikh Hasina must resign," BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday.

"This is not an election. All candidates were from AL, Jatiyo Party, and other parties were allowed to win by giving seats, but the people did not go to vote," he said.

The party's ongoing protest programme will continue, the next step will be announced later, he said.

At the event, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan said, "We will continue the movement until the resignation of the government."

The BNP leader further criticised the foreign election observers, claiming they were hired by the Awami League and questioning the impartiality of a specific congressman involved.

Regarding the Indian and Chinese ambassadors congratulating Sheikh Hasina for her win in the election, Moyeen Khan said, "Some countries, including China and India, have gone against the people of Bangladesh. They are not thinking about the people of Bangladesh."

 

In a written statement issued yesterday, the BNP thanked and congratulated the voters for boycotting Sunday's elections.

Calling upon the voters to support its ongoing movement, the BNP said, "Our protest movement is going on. Extend support to the ongoing movement from your (voters) respective position and ability. The movement will continue until Sheikh Hasina resigns.

Bangladesh will go which way will be decided on the street. The victory of democracy is certain."

Rendering thanks to voters for not voting, Jamaat announced a countrywide mass communication and leaflet distribution program on 9 and 10 January, demanding the cancellation of "farce elections" and a new election under the caretaker government.

In the statement issued yesterday, Acting Secretary General of Jamaat ATM Masum said, "People have taken a stand against the Awami League government by boycotting the 7 January elections. The government has no moral right to remain in power."

