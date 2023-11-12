BNP-Jamaat conducting arson attacks in the name of blockade: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud talks to reporters at the secretariat on 12 November 2023. Photo: UNB
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud talks to reporters at the secretariat on 12 November 2023. Photo: UNB

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP-Jamaat is conducting arson attacks in the name of nationwide blockade.

"As a political party, BNP has a right to protest, they even can demand the resignation of the government. But that doesn't mean burning vehicles or properties," the minister said while talking to reporters at the secretariat this afternoon.

"No one can support their activities. Many members of the European Parliament condemned their actions. Many others condemned from abroad. BNP has tried to mislead many people in various ways, but no one has supported their activities and cannot do so," added the joint general secretary of Awami League.

Regarding BNP's participation in the election, Hasan Mahmud said that any political party has the right to join the election or not. But no one has the right to prevent the election.

"Speaking of resisting elections means speaking against the country and democracy. We, along with the people will resist if anyone tries to make malicious attempts. The responsibility of the government and the state is to continue the march of democracy. For this, we will do whatever needs to be done," added the minister.

Alleging that BNP wants to create an unusual situation by destroying the country's democracy, Hasan Mahmud also said that it has taken them 15 years to realize this dream. "I don't know how many years will pass," the AL leader said.

When asked, if BNP does not come to the election, then what will happen, he said, in that case, elections must be held to continue democracy. If one party does not join, many other parties will come, he said.

There will be wide public participation in the elections and a free, fair and participatory election will be held, Hasan Mahmud remarked.

