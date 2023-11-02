Day 3 of BNP-Jamaat blockade: Vehicles torched in Dhaka, Narayanganj; 4 arrested

As the three-day-long nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties entered its last day, partymen brought out processions in the capital Dhaka and Gazipur today. Police arrested four people from Narayanganj for trying to cause chaos by burning tyres on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Here are the latest updates -

11:09am

Sechchasebak Dal brings out procession in Shantinagar

Dhaka Metropolitan South Sechchasebak Dal brought out a protest march and a short rally in the capital's Shantinagar this morning in support of the blockade.

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sechchasebak Dal Dhaka Metropolitan South President AA Zahir Uddin Tuhin and General Secretary Saad Morshed Pappa Shikder led the procession.

It started from the Shantinagar intersection and ended with a short rally in front of the Rajarbagh police line.

10:41am

Chhatra Dal procession in Katabon

Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Dal brought out a procession in Katabon area of the capital supporting the blockade.

Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Dal brings out procession in Katabon on 2 November 2023. Photo: TBS

11:04am

Jamaat tries to block railway lines and roads in Dhaka

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a procession in the capital Kamalapur this morning and tried to block the railway line.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami blocked the railway in Kamalapur on 2 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Jamaat's Central Majlis Member and Dhaka Metropolitan South Nayeb-e-Ameer Advocate Dr Helal Uddin said, "Today is the 3rd day of our 3-day blockade. Our blockade is against the tyranny and corruption of this illegal government."

"We are on the streets and will not return home until our demands are met," he added.

He urged everyone to take to the streets in the movement to oust the government.

Jamaat -e-Islami brings out procession in Motijheel on third day of blockade on 2 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Jamaat activists also blocked many roads in Dhanmondi, Jatrabari, Demra and Azimpur areas.

10:45am

Chhtra Dal brings out procession in Khilkhet

Chhatra Dal conducted road blockades and picketing near the Khilkhet Police Station (on the Airport Main Road) in the capital on the concluding day of the three-day blockade organised by the BNP-Jamaat and their political allies.

Chhatra Dal conducts road blockades and picketing near the Khilkhet police station in the capital on 2 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The rally was led by Kazi Rawnakul Islam Shravan, the former president of BNP's student wing. At this time, over a hundred activists from the JCD, were present.

10:12am

Crude bomb explosion, tyres burnt on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Narayanganj

In support of the blockade, BNP leaders and activists brought out protest marches at several points on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Narayanganj today.

They tried to block the roads by burning tyres.

During that time, crude bomb explosions have been reported.

Police immediately arrested 4 people from the sport over the incident.

10am

Four vehicles set on fire in Dhaka, Narayanganj

Miscreants set four vehicles on fire in different parts of Dhaka city and Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj today, on the last day of the three-day blockade enforced by BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and their allies.

Witnesses said miscreants set a bus of "Poristhan Paribahan" on fire in Uttara's Azampur area in Dhaka at 7:04 am.

Meanwhile, a group of miscreants set a private car on fire in the Dhaka Education Board area at 4:45am.

A bus of "Moumita Paribahan" was set on fire at 4:41am in front of Mohammadpur Beribadh Dhaka Uddyan Housing Project.

Miscreants also set a cotton-carrying truck on fire at 6:40am at Kanchan Road in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj district.

09:50am

BNP brings out processions in Gazipur, Kaliakore

Photo: Collected

BNP and its allied organisations brought out processions in the Gazipur and Kaliakore areas to enforce the blockade.

08:35am

Chhatra Dal brings out procession in Khilgaon in support of blockade

Chhatra Dal activists brought out a procession in support blockade in front of the Khilgaon police station on Thursday (2 November).

Photo: TBS

"Today is the last day of the three-day blockade. Chhatra Dal is determined to return the voting rights of the people under the leadership of national leader Tarique Rahman," said Chhatra Dal central leader Dr Awal, who led the procession.

BNP on 29 October announced nationwide blockades for three days starting 31 October to press home their one-point demand of immediate resignation of the government.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh programme while speaking at a press conference.

Addressing the media briefing, Rizvi said the blockades will be organised to protest against today's detention of the party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.

"Many of our leaders and activists are in prisons across the country. Many are victims of enforced disappearance or killed.

"Our leader Khaleda Zia is hospitalised in critical condition. They [government] are not allowing her better treatment abroad. She was denied medical attention," said the BNP leader.

The party has also called for the BNP chairperson and secretary general's immediate release.

Earlier on 29 October, Mirza Fakhrul and many of the party's senior leaders were detained by the police.