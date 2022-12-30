BNP-Jamaat, 32 parties to bring out processions in Dhaka today

At least 34 opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, are all set to bring out simultaneous mass processions in Dhaka today.

To face the opposition movement, the ruling Awami League is also ready to take to the streets across the capital city as well as other parts of the country.

The law enforcement agencies have said they will not tolerate any untoward situation centering on the mass processions.

"If the BNP goes beyond the permitted venue or creates any untoward situation, we will go tougher. Obviously, they will face the music," Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Media Centre, told The Business Standard.

Faruk Hossain, however, hoped that there would be no disorder on the day. Asked about the permission for Jamaat, he said the matter is beyond his knowledge.

Earlier, the BNP and like-minded parties held mass processions in all the districts of the country, except Dhaka and Rangpur, on 24 December. Although Friday's processions will be in the two remaining districts, Dhaka is especially in focus.

Opposition leaders and activists have said they are anticipating an inevitable obstacle from the ruling party people and law enforcement agencies centring on the simultaneous processions as they witnessed in the 24 December happenings. Yet they are determined to make Friday's programme a success.

"We don't want a conflict but the Awami League wants to scare the people of the country and our activists with threats. This is their old practice," Syed Emran Saleh Prince, acting BNP office secretary, told TBS.

"The threats of the Awami League will go up in smoke. The people of Dhaka will witness a big showdown in memory against this government tomorrow. No matter how many obstacles come, the mass procession cannot be stopped," he added.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, speaking at an event in the Secretariat said, "We will remain alert on Friday regarding the BNP's mass procession as we were on 10 December. Vigilance will also be there all over the country."

"If the BNP makes arson attacks, vandalism and heinous crimes, will we remain silent and have lollipops?" he asked.

Venues and programmes

The BNP has received permission to hold the mass procession in front of its headquarters at Nayapaltan of the capital. Top party leaders, including Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, are scheduled to speak there after Jumma prayers. Afterwards, they will start marching towards Moghbazar from the Kakrail Nightingale intersection.

The BNP women's wing will be at the front of the rally, followed by its student, freedom fighter and volunteer wings. There will be some 13 layers of the rally, according to party insiders.

Jamaat-e-Islami sought permission to hold a protest rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque at 3pm. Permission was not granted.

"The decision to hold a protest rally at the venue is final although we have not received any response from the police yet," a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami central committee, who wished to remain unnamed, told TBS.

"I hope the police will understand the language of the people, respect the constitutional right of the people to protest, give permission and cooperate with us.

"We held a peaceful mass rally on 24 December across the country, and our Friday programme will also be peaceful. All our preparations for the rally have been completed."

The leaders and activists of the seven-party alliance "Ganatantra Mancha" – comprising Gano Adhikar Parishad, Nagarik Oikya, JSD (RAB) and others – are scheduled to gather in front of the National Press Club at 11am on Friday. They will then march to the Dainik Bangla intersection.

The newly-formed political party of former DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haq Noor, Gano Adhikar Parishad, will stage a demonstration with coffins to symbolically protest the "destruction of democracy in the country" at 3pm.

"On 30 December 2018, the present government placed democracy in the coffin. Now there is no democracy in the country, so we will hold a coffin march demanding that democracy be restored," Senior Joint Convener of the party Rashed Khan told TBS.

Besides, the BNP's like-minded 12-party alliance will start its procession from the National Press Club towards Motijheel at 3pm.

Opposition party leaders said many of their activists have already come to Dhaka from different districts to join the simultaneous mass processions, while many others were on their way on Thursday.

"About five to eight thousand activists from the Cumilla metropolitan unit of the BNP alone will join Friday's Dhaka programme," said Shawkat Ali Bakul, acting convener of Cumilla Metropolitan BNP, told TBS.

"Many of our leaders and activists have already reached Dhaka and the rest will leave Cumilla on Friday morning," he added.