BNP to intensify movement in Dhaka city with 16 rallies in September

As part of the party's move to intensify its ongoing ant-government movement, BNP has drawn up a program of public rallies at 16 spots in Dhaka city till September 27, in protest against the increase in transport fares, and the prices of essentials and fuel oils.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme, to be organized jointly by the party's Dhaka North and Dhaka South units, from a rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office.

The rallies are also meant for registering the party's protest against the killings of Bhola Chhatra Dal leader Noor-e-Alam, Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim and Narayanganj Jubo Dal leader Shaon Prodhan.

Fakhrul said, "We've initiated a movement and it'll continue. We would arrange protest rallies at 16 spots of the capital, including this one, until 27 September."

Once these programmes are observed, he said they will announce the next programmes of action across the country. "Join the movement," Fakhrul urged.

As part of the programmes, a rally arranged by Dhaka south city unit's Motijheel, Paltan and Shahjahanpur zone was arranged in front of the BNP central office today (on Saturday).

The party's Uttara east zone will arrange a rally on 11 September (tomorrow)while Shahbagh and Ramna on 12 September in front of Dhaka Reporters' Unity, Uttara west zone on 13 September, Pallabi zone on 15 September , Sutrapur and Dholaikhal on 16 September, Postagola on 18 September, Gulshan on 19 September, Basabo on 20 September, Mirpur on 21 September, Konapara on 22 September, Mohammadpur on 23 September, Kamrangirchar on 24 September, Badda 25 September, Kalabagan zone 26 September and finally Tejgaon zone on 27 September.

Besides, he said Dhaka south and north city units will arrange a silent sit-in programme by holding candles on 27 September.

Fakhrul said strong unity of people is now necessary for the restoration of democracy and getting rid of misrule through an effective movement.

The BNP has been organising demonstrations across the country since the government raised fuel prices and adopted the Loadshedding policy.

BNP has also been alleging that their three activists were killed while over 1,000 were injured as police and ruling party men worked together to attacked the party's programmes in different parts of the country.