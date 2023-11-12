BNP instigation behind RMG unrest: Home minister

“Garment workers’ salary were increased earlier and the garment owners will solve the workers’ problem. But it has been seen that the BNP activists instigating the innocent workers ,” he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal briefs reporters at the secretariat on 12 November 2023. Photo: UNB
BNP activists are instigating the garment workers, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday.

Turning down the United Nations' observation  that BNP leaders are being arrested due to political vengeance, Asaduzzaman said "They (BNP) killed a policeman and injured many policemen during the October 28 rally. The law enforcement agencies arrested those people involved in beating a female leader, attacking chief justice's  residence  after checking video footages. Without asking their activists to refrain from carrying out attacks the BNP leaders declared hartal from the rally stage. Top leaders are also responsible for that."

Talking about the UN Chief's request to allow BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment after releasing her, the home minister said the government has taken steps to provide better treatment for her with the facility to bring physicians from abroad.

Replying to a question about BNP's participation in the next election, he said its' BNP's decision  whether they will take part in the election or not.

Referring to the arson attacks being carried out by the opposition activists during the ongoing blockade, Asaduzzaman, said the people of the country will resist them.

