BNP to sit with political parties for united movement today

Politics

UNB
24 May, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

BNP to sit with political parties for united movement today

UNB
24 May, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 02:59 pm
BNP to sit with political parties for united movement today

BNP's planned talks with the opposition political parties will begin today (Tuesday) to work out the outline for launching a united movement to "restore" democracy and people's voting rights.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday at the party chairperson's Gulshan office.

On the first day, he said they will hold talks with Nagorik Oikya at 5pm at its Topkhana Road office.

The BNP leader said their party's standing committee took the decision at its virtual meeting on Monday night.

"Our standing committee meeting decided to formally start talks with the political parties with the aim of forging a movement for the restoration of democracy. We're initiating the talks today (Tuesday)," Fakhrul said.

He said they will talk to the political parties and finalise the outline of a united movement through the discussions.

The BNP leader said they will sit with other opposition parties gradually after today's meeting with Nagorik Oikya.

Replying to a question, he said BNP will not hold talks with just its alliance partners but also with all other political parties.

Asked whether they will hold a discussion with Jamaat-e-Islami, Fakhrul said they want to talk to every party, including Jamaat.

Replying to another question about the existence of the 20-party alliance, he said they still did not abolish the 20-party alliance. "We'll finalise the future course of the alliance e through the talks."

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / BNP / protest / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

6h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

7h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

1h | Videos
The story of an 8 thousand gramophone records collector

The story of an 8 thousand gramophone records collector

2h | Videos
How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

7h | Videos
Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature