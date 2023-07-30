BNP informs DMP of tomorrow's rally in Nayapaltan

The BNP has informed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) of its decision to hold a rally in front of the party office in Nayapaltan, scheduled for tomorrow.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, BNP Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie said, "Police have been informed of tomorrow's programme, and a conversation was held over the phone in this regard this evening. We hope the administration will cooperate with us."

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said they have informed the DMP of their protest programme scheduled for tomorrow in writing, and the programme will be carried out on time.

The party announced the programme to protest the alleged attacks on BNP leaders and activists during its sit-in programmes in the capital on Saturday.

Earlier, on 28 July, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said the party will no longer seek police permission for holding political programmes.

The BNP leader emphasised that they only informed authorities about their event and will no longer ask for approval.

Meanwhile, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said on Sunday that the BNP will not be allowed on the streets by any means if the party does not receive permission to hold nationwide rallies on Monday.