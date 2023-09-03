BNP indulging in conspiracies to grab power thru backdoor: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the BNP is indulging in conspiracies to grab power through the backdoor.

In a statement on Sunday (3 September), he said, "The BNP's conspiracies and plots to capture power through the backdoor have been exposed in the statements of its leaders regarding the announcement of the polls schedule. Elections are not held for a particular party. Elections will be held on time to exercise people's voting rights as per the constitutional provisions."

Condemning and protesting the BNP leaders's statements, he said, "The BNP, isolated from the people due to wrong politics, is engaged in a continuous conspiracy to question the election process to foil the democratic advancement of Bangladesh."

Since BNP is afraid of facing people, the AL general secretary said, the party has taken the path of conspiracy politics.

He said the BNP, which was formed involving anti-independence forces, war criminals and foreign agents under the leadership of military dictator Ziaur Rahman, never holds the spirit of democracy.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP has repeatedly taken the path of grabbing power through backdoors by holding 'yes-no' vote and voterless polls, forming Rauf-Sadek-Aziz Election Commission (EC) and creating 1.23 crore fake voters.

"The BNP is isolated from people and afraid of joining elections as its fake voter bank has been destroyed and there is no chance of taking power through the backdoor," he said.

The road transport minister said the BNP does not want democracy, elections and national progress and instead, it takes the path of conspiracy as a political tool to foil the democratic process.

"Those who destroyed the democratic environment in this country and introduced the politics of killing-coup and conspiracy now talk about democracy," he said.

There is no commitment in the political philosophy of BNP to improve the fate of commoners, he said, adding that whenever BNP came to power, it exploited the country's people and established the reign of corruption and looting.

He continued that the BNP has always governed the state bearing the principle of looting and undemocratic mentality.

"So, the development and progress of the country is not visible to them. They have made negative comments about the mega projects that have been implemented so far," he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP's irritation over the development and progress of this country proves that they do politics only for capturing the state power, not for people's welfare.

"We urge BNP leaders to change their political philosophy. Only then they will be able to see the progress and prosperity of the country," he said.

Quader said the Awami League has always been doing politics holding the democratic principles, ideals and values.

Bangladesh was established through a long democratic movement, struggle and the great 1971 Liberation War under the undisputed leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said.