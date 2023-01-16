BNP is ill, should be sent to hospital: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the opposition BNP has fallen sick from doing all sorts of "ill politics such as vote theft, terrorism and militancy".

Arrangements will be made to send the entire party to the hospital if its leaders and activists continue to do such politics, he said while addressing a peace rally, organised by the Dhaka South Awami League, in the capital's Gulistan on Monday.

Addressing the rally as chief guest, Quader said, "Sick politics needs treatment just like sick people do. I do not know why Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas [both senior BNP leaders] fell ill but I know that BNP has fallen sick."

Quader said, "I heard that Mirza Fakhrul, the secretary general of the BNP, was admitted to the hospital due to illness. I believe this is his political illness, not physical," he said, hinting that Fakrul's illness is fake, just as the BNP's movement and leadership.

"They [BNP leaders] are upset and constantly filing complaints to the US Embassy against Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has now become 'Bangladesh Nalish [complaint] Party," the ruling party leader said.

"US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu said Bangladesh is on the way to prosperity. He also said that the RAB, being sanctioned by the US, has made progress in respecting human rights in the last year. Even though the sanctions imposed on RAB were not officially lifted, there will be no new sanctions against Bangladesh," Quader said.

After hearing Donald Lu's remarks, Fakhrul and Abbas got sad and were admitted to the hospital, he said.

"Fakhrul earlier said he does not want to respond to my words. But I believe he does not have the courage to respond to my words," the Awami League leader added.