BNP honored for 15 years; supporters will vote for 'boat': Brahmanbaria-6 MP

The supporters of BNP, currently advocating for obstructing the upcoming election, will also cast their votes for the 'boat', given the respect they have received over the past 15 years, Awami League candidate for Brahmanbaria-6 (Bancharampur) AB Tajul Islam said today (30 December).

"In fact, people will vote with more enthusiasm this time than in previous elections, reflecting the efforts I have made to build a united Bancharampur," said Tajul, former state minister for the Liberation War, at a campaign rally organised by Baherchar Union Awami League today.

"We have not carried out any attacks on BNP leaders and activists or filed any cases against them in the last 15 years. We have given them respect. So they hold no malice towards us. We are all united for the sake of Bancharampur," Tajul added.

Former army officer Tajul Islam is a four-time lawmaker from Brahmanbaria-6 constituency. For the fifth time in a row, he is participating in the election on the nomination of Awami League.

"For I have not avenged him who wronged me. Many of those who belong to the BNP in Bancharampur will vote for me. There may be some exceptions," he added.

He continued, "There are many bridges in Bancharampur, and it is not written anywhere that only Awami members can walk over them. So, even if there are political differences, everyone will vote for the 'boat' for the sake of development."

Baherchar Union Awami League President Noor Mohammad Molla spoke at the rally, along with Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Joint General Secretary Mohiuddin Mahi, Bancharampur Upazila Awami League General Secretary Nurul Islam, Bancharampur Municipality Mayor Tofazzal Hossain, and others.