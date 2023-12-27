BNP holds virtual meeting with EU delegation

Politics

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 06:05 pm

Related News

BNP holds virtual meeting with EU delegation

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 06:05 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

The BNP on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the visiting election experts delegation of the European Union (EU).

Six BNP leaders including the party's standing committee members Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and International Affairs Secretary Humayun Kabir joined the meeting, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

The meeting started at 3:00pm and ended at 4:10pm, he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The EU delegation holds a meeting with BNP leaders in Sylhet on Wednesday (27 December). Photo: Collected
The EU delegation holds a meeting with BNP leaders in Sylhet on Wednesday (27 December). Photo: Collected

Earlier on the day, the EU delegation held a meeting with BNP leaders of Sylhet division at a hotel in Sylhet around 12:00pm. 

BNP chairperson's advisory council member Khandkar Abdul Moktadir, standing committee member Ariful Haque Chowdhury and Sylhet District BNP President Qayyum Chowdhury were present in the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / European Union

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

10h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon Chowdhury - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

10h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

10h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Goalkeeper Zico returns to the squad after the end of suspension

Goalkeeper Zico returns to the squad after the end of suspension

1h | Videos
What should be done to create an investment paradise in Bangladesh?

What should be done to create an investment paradise in Bangladesh?

45m | Videos
Top 10 earning stars of 2023

Top 10 earning stars of 2023

4h | Videos
Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

5h | Videos