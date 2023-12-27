BNP holds virtual meeting with EU delegation

The BNP on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the visiting election experts delegation of the European Union (EU).

Six BNP leaders including the party's standing committee members Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and International Affairs Secretary Humayun Kabir joined the meeting, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

The meeting started at 3:00pm and ended at 4:10pm, he added.

The EU delegation holds a meeting with BNP leaders in Sylhet on Wednesday (27 December). Photo: Collected

Earlier on the day, the EU delegation held a meeting with BNP leaders of Sylhet division at a hotel in Sylhet around 12:00pm.

BNP chairperson's advisory council member Khandkar Abdul Moktadir, standing committee member Ariful Haque Chowdhury and Sylhet District BNP President Qayyum Chowdhury were present in the meeting.