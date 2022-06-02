BNP holds talks with Kalyan Party to wage greater movement

Politics

UNB
02 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 09:22 pm

UNB
02 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 09:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP on Thursday sat with the Kalyan Party, one of the components of the 20-party alliance, as part of its political parley aimed at launching a united anti-government movement.

An 11-member delegation of the Kalyan Party, led by its chairman Sayed Mohammad Ibrahim had talks with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP standing committee member and 20-party coordinator, was also present.

After nearly talks of an hour and half, Sayed Ibrahim said both parties agreed that removing the current "autocratic" government is now a top priority in politics.

"We also think waging a movement together with other parties is necessary to implement it," he said.

He said they told BNP that Kalyan party is ready to initiate a simultaneous movement with other parties if it is not possible to activate the 20-party alliance for any reason.

"We also said that we are ready to cooperate with BNP in activating the 20-party alliance or incorporating more parties into the alliance," the Kalyan Party chief also said.

Fakhrul said they reached an agreement with Kalyan Party on waging an effective movement against this government to force it to resign and hand over power to a non-partisan government.

He said they will initiate the movement also to force the government to dissolve the parliament with an aim to hold a credible and inclusive election to be conducted by a new impartial election commission.

On 24 May, BNP formally began a dialogue with other opposition parties with the first meeting with Nagorik Oikya.

Three days later, the party also sat with Labour Party, another component of the 20-party.

BNP also had talks with Ganosanghati Andolon on 31 May and Bangladesher Biplobi Workers Party on 1 June and agreed to wage a simultaneous anti-government movement.

 

