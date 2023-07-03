BNP holds rally protesting leaders' arrest

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a rally today in protest of the recent arrests of its leaders and activists, including the Dhaka Metropolitan East Chhatra Dal President Khalid Hossain Jacky.

The protest is going on under the banner of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP and its affiliated organisations.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is expected to attend the protest as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of BNP have gathered in front of the Nayapaltan central office.