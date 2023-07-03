BNP holds rally protesting leaders' arrest

Politics

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

BNP holds rally protesting leaders' arrest

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 04:58 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a rally today in protest of the recent arrests of its leaders and activists, including the Dhaka Metropolitan East Chhatra Dal President Khalid Hossain Jacky. 

The protest is going on under the banner of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP and its affiliated organisations.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is expected to attend the protest as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of BNP have gathered in front of the Nayapaltan central office.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

5h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

5h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

59m | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

23h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh