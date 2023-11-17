BNP holds rally outside UN headquarters in protest of JS polls schedule

BNP leaders and activists hold protest rally outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on 17 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations residing in the United States held a protest rally and a procession in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York, rejecting the polls schedule of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Protesters demanded that the election be held under a caretaker government, according to a press statement issued by the BNP Media Cell on Friday.

They also demanded the immediate release of arrested BNP leaders, including the party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking on the occasion, BNP's International Affairs Secretary Baby Nazneen said, "The current government has crossed all limits of torture. They have put the entire country in grave danger while staying in power through vote robbery. The Election Commission has announced the schedule for one-sided elections again… The countrymen do not accept this illegal schedule.

She demanded the government's immediate resignation and the establishment of a caretaker government to hold the upcoming national election slated for January.

BNP's Executive Committee member Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan Milton said, "The illegal Awami League-led government has unjustly arrested and imprisoned thousands of leaders and activists of opposition parties, including the BNP, by using the entire state machinery…

"The government wants to force one-sided farce elections again. That is why the schedule of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election has been announced by the Election Commission loyal to the government without reaching a political consensus.

"However, the entire country and the democratic world have rejected this one-sided plan with disgust."