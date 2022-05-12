BNP holds protest rally in front of Jatiya Press Club

The political party's Dhaka city north and south units arranged the rally

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) staged a demonstration in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Thursday (12 May) morning protesting attacks on its followers across the country.

The political party's Dhaka city north and south units arranged the rally.

Mirza Abbas, a standing committee member of the party will attend the meeting as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, leaders of the party's central committee and its affiliates have come to the meeting place.

Dhaka City North BNP Member Secretary Aminul Haque is presiding over the rally led by Dhaka city South BNP Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnoor.
 

