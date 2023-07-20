BNP holds mourning rally protesting Krishak Dal activist killing

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has held a mourning rally in the capital protesting the killing of Krishak Dal activist Sajib Hossen in Lakshmipur.

The rally kicked off from the party's central office in Nayapaltan at around 4:00pm, went through Kakrail passing Fakirapool and returned to the party office on Thursday (20 July).

Speaking at a pre-rally gathering in front of the party office, BNP leaders blamed Awami League leaders for Sajib's death.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/ TBS

"Sajib was killed on orders of the Awami League government. They didn't just stop at shooting. They killed Sajib," alleged Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the BNP.

Leaders of the party also said they would keep up their political activities no matter what obstacles they face.

Terming the ruling government as vote thieves, the BNP leaders reiterated they would not participate in the national elections under the ruling government.

They alleged that the AL government is now using force as they have realised there is no other way for them to retain power.

Krishak Dal activist Sajib was killed on Tuesday during clashes between members of the BNP, the Awami League and the security forces during the opposition party's march programme in Lakshmipur. Hundreds of others suffered injury in the incidents.

Sajib's brother filed a case against unnamed people over the incident with the Lakshmipur Sadar police station on Wednesday.