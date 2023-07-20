BNP holds mourning rally in Faridpur

Politics

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 12:17 pm

BNP holds mourning rally in Faridpur

BNP held a mourning rally in Faridpur today (20 July) to protest the killing of a Krishak Dal worker during the party's march programme in Laxmipur. 

"We need caretaker government right now. The country's people forgot to vote due to the theft of the Awami League," BNP activists said during the rally. 

"We have taken to the streets to restore voting rights. This government will be brought down through mass movement, they added.

The rally started in front of the BNP office in Kathpatti area of the city and ended at the Janata Bank intersection. 

Among others, Faridpur District BNP Member Secretary AK Kibria Swapan and Joint Convener Afzal Hossain Khan Palash spoke at the rally.

Faridpur District BNP Joint Convener Syed Zulfiqar Hossain Jewel, Azam Khan, Golam Rabbani Ratan, Krishak Dal General Secretary Murad Hossain and district Chhatra Dal General Secretary Kayes and many others were present on the occasion.

