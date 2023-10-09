BNP holds meeting with US pre-election observation team

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a meeting with the US pre-election observation team today.

The meeting started at 10:20am at the political office of the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday (9 October), BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told the media. 

The BNP delegation is led by the party's general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP chairperson's advisor Ismail Zabiullah, Organising Secretary Shama Obaid, Human Rights Secretary Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad are also present at the meeting. 

A joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) mission arrived in Bangladesh on 8 October to assess the pre-election situation in Bangladesh. 

From 8 to 12 October, the six-member delegation will meet with a diverse group of election stakeholders, including government officials, political party leaders, election authorities, civil society, and others.

The NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organisations which support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide. The organisations have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries over the last 30 years.

The delegation was co-chaired by Inderfurth and Bonnie Glick, former Deputy USAID Administrator; and includes Maria Chin Abdullah, former Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia; Jamil Jaffer, former Associate Counsel to the President of the United States; Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director for Asia-Pacific; and Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division.

