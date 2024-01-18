BNP holds meeting with EU election expert team

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 12:45 am

BNP holds meeting with EU election expert team

The BNP yesterday (18 January) held a meeting with a team of European Union experts that monitored Bangladesh's 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

The virtual meeting lasted 1.20 hours from 5:00pm to 6:00pm on Wednesday, BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told The Business Standard.

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan led the party's delegation at the meeting.

The BNP delegation also included the party chairperson's adviser Ismail Jabiullah, Organising Secretary Shama Obaed and Human Rights Affairs Secretary Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad.

On the other hand, the EU team was composed of election expert David Noel Ward, electoral analysts Alexander Matus and Swibes Charlotte, and legal expert Rebecca Cox.

