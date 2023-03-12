BNP holds meeting with diplomats from 8 EU countries

Politics

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 12:13 pm

Related News

BNP holds meeting with diplomats from 8 EU countries

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 12:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a meeting with the representatives of eight countries of the European Union today. 

"The meeting is being held at the residence of European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley. Ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, and Norway are present at the meeting," Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell told The Business Standard.

The meeting started at around 10am on Sunday (12 March). 

BNP delegation is being led by the party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. The party's standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, organising secretary Shama Obaid and human rights secretary Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad are present at the meeting.

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

3h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

3h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

3h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

15h | TBS Stories
Barcelona accused of paying referees

Barcelona accused of paying referees

16h | TBS SPORTS
Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

16h | TBS Stories
Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 