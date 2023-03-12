BNP holds meeting with diplomats from 8 EU countries

A delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a meeting with the representatives of eight countries of the European Union today.

"The meeting is being held at the residence of European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley. Ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, and Norway are present at the meeting," Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell told The Business Standard.

The meeting started at around 10am on Sunday (12 March).

BNP delegation is being led by the party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. The party's standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, organising secretary Shama Obaid and human rights secretary Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad are present at the meeting.