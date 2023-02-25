BNP holds countrywide road march amid clashes with police, detention

The BNP on Saturday held a silent road march programme across the country amid alleged police obstruction, clashes with police and detention of its leaders and activists in some districts.

Around 25 people including two policemen were injured in a clash that broke out between BNP men and police in Chandina upazila of Cumilla in the afternoon.

Besides, a violent clash between BNP men and law enforcers was also reported from Jhalakathi. Around 25 BNP leaders and activists were detained by police during the party's road march in Bagerhat.

The main opposition party staged the programme demanding lower prices of energy and daily commodities and to press home its 10-point charter, which includes the current government's resignation, dissolution of the parliament, a polls-time nonpartisan caretaker government and the restoration of democracy.

The party demonstrated a similar road march programme at the union level across the country earlier on 11 February.

Cumilla (north) BNP march foiled by police

At least 25 people, including the Chandina upazila BNP president and two policemen, were injured when police fired rubber bullets and charged batons on the road march, organised by the Cumilla north unit BNP, at Khadghar in Chandina upazila.

Chandina Upazila BNP General Secretary Kazi Arshad told The Business Standard (TBS), "A scuffle broke out between police and our leaders and activists when police obstructed our peaceful march on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. As the situation escalated, the police opened fire and charged batons at us, leaving dozens of leaders and activists injured."

Chandina Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Sahabuddin Khan told TBS, "BNP leaders were causing a disturbance by blocking the highway in the name of march. When the Chandina and Debidwar police tried to remove them from the highway, they attacked the police, forcing the police to fire 13 rounds of rubber bullets in self-defence. Two Chandina policemen were injured in the clash."

25 BNP men detained in Bagerhat

Police on Saturday detained some 25 BNP activists and leaders, including its central Assistant Publicity Secretary Shamimur Rahman Shamim, on charges of attempts to carry out subversive activities and chaos following the road march in Bagerhat, reports the UNB, quoting Bagerhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Asaduzzaman.

Protesting the detainment and obstruction to their programme, BNP Central Committee Education Affairs Secretary ABM Dr Obaidul Islam at an instant press conference at Bagerhat Press Club around 11 am alleged that at least 40 BNP men were detained centring the road march.

In protest, the BNP leader also announced a programme to be observed at each police station in all metropolitan cities on 4 March.

Patuakhali BNP march faced obstruction

Local BNP leaders in Patuakhali alleged that police prevented its road march around 10 am on Saturday as party men gathered in front of its Patuakhali district unit office with processions to join the programme, reports the UNB.

Facing obstruction, a scuffle broke out between BNP men and police, leaving six people including district unit Chhatra Dal President Ujjal Talukdar injured, said Snehangshu Sarkar, member secretary of district unit BNP.

Additional police have been deployed at the BNP office.

BNP's march in Munshiganj

Munshiganj district unit BNP held the road march on Saturday morning in Muktarpur, a suburb of Munshiganj city.

Central BNP Organising Secretary Abdus Salam Azad, district BNP member secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan, district BNP former vice-president Shahjahan Khan, and other senior leaders joined the procession that began at Gosaibagh village around 11 am and ended at the old ferry ghat area via Muktarpur road.

Sylhet road march

Joining the road march in Sylhet city as chief guest, Advisor to BNP Chairperson Khandaker Abdul Muktadir said, "The ruling Awami League is the most shameless government in the entire world as it deceives and cheats people."

The procession started at the registrar's office ground and ended at Sobhani Ghat via various roads of the city.

"Reducing commodity, fuel and electricity prices and the withdrawal of false cases are not the only demands of the BNP. These have now become common people's demands. People want to get out of this position," Khandaker Muktadir said.

Muktadir also said common people joined the BNP in the movement and it can be seen in the size of the gatherings.

Brahmanbaria road march

Brahmanbaria district unit BNP held its road march on Saturday afternoon as part of the central programme.

District BNP Convener Zillur Rahman, former district BNP president Hafizur Rahman Mollah, former general secretary Zahirul Haque and former organisational secretary Sirajul Islam Siraj joined the march that started in front of Brahmanbaria Government College and ended at the Kalibari Mor area of the city by circling the main road.

Naogaon march

Joining the road march in Naogaon, BNP Chairperson's Advisor and former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation Mizanur Rahman Minu said the ruling Awami League has choked the country's democracy and it will not get even 20 seats if a neutral election is held in the country.

Minu also said people, who are helpless today due to the increase in the prices of daily commodities, no longer want to see the Awami League government in power. There is no other way except movement to restore democracy.

District BNP Convener Abu Bakar Siddique Nannu, Member Secretary Bayejit Hossain Palash, Naogaon Municipality Mayor Najmul Haque Soni, District BNP former general secretary Zahidul Islam Dhulu, among others, were present at the event.

Satkhira road march

The road march, organised by the Satkhira district unit BNP, started from the Bangaler Mor area of Satkhira city around 4:30 pm on Sunday.

Before the march, central leader former MP Rasheda Begum Hira and BNP leader Habibur Rahman Habi spoke as chief guests at a rally chaired by district BNP Convener Syed Iftekar Ali.

On the other hand, the leaders and activists of the BNP led a separate march under the leadership of the former general secretary of the BNP Tariqul Hasan.

The march started from the Sangeeta Mor area of the city and ended in front of the Mozhar petrol pump facing a police barricade.

Meanwhile, the District Jubo League held a peace rally in the Circuit House Mor area of the city.

[TBS district correspondents contributed to this story]