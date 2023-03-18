BNP stages anti-govt rallies in cities amid AL's counter programmes

Politics

TBS Report 
18 March, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 03:51 pm

BNP stages anti-govt rallies in cities amid AL&#039;s counter programmes

As part of the ongoing simultaneous movement, BNP, its associate bodies and like-minded parties are holding rallies in cities across all divisions to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

The programmes are also meant for registering the opposition parties' protest against the rise in the prices of power, gas and essential items, and mounting pressure on the government to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition, essentially to drop the 'false' cases against her.

The rally in Dhaka, being organised by BNP's north and south units, started in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters at around 2pm on Saturday (18 March).

The presence of BNP men started growing in Nayapaltan and its adjacent areas from 1pm. Hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its affiliated organisations have already joined the demonstration.

They have gathered between the Fakirapool and Nightingale intersections with banners, festoons, national flags and party flags in their hands. Many were seen chanting slogans and wearing the same coloured caps.

A makeshift stage has been put up using trucks on the road in front of the party's headquarters.  BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is attending the demonstration as the chief guest.

BNP leaders Abdun Salam, Ahmed Azam Khan, Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Annie and Dhaka (North) BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman among others are present at the rally.

BNP's north and south member secretaries Aminul Haque and Rafiqul Alam Majnoor are moderating the protest.

Meanwhile, in an apparent attempt to counter BNP's protest, Awami League (AL) has also organised programmes marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ruling party men have gathered in large numbers in the capital's Dholaipar and Sector-3, Uttara, to celebrate the party founder's birth anniversary. According to sources, Awami League units across the country are also holding programmes.  

