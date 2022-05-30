BNP to hold talks with Gana Sanghati Andolan Tuesday

Politics

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 07:23 pm

Logo of BNP
Logo of BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a dialogue with Gana Sanghati Andolan on Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 11am at the office of Gana Sanghati Andolan, BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told the media.

Shairul Kabir said as part of BNP's ongoing dialogue with other opposition political parties, it will sit with Gana Sanghati Andolan Tuesday.

According to BNP sources, BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury will take part in the dialogue.

BNP starts pro-democracy movement dialogue with political parties

On 24 May, BNP formally began the dialogue with other opposition parties with the first meeting with Nagorik Oikya aimed at forging unity among opposition political parties. It held talks with Labour Party on 27 May.

The BNP standing committee decided to hold talks with political parties and finalise an outline of a united movement through the discussions.

BNP / dialogue / Gana Sanghati Andolan

