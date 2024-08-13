BNP to hold sit-in programme on 14-15 August, dua-mehfil on 16th

The BNP will hold sit-in programmes in front of its offices across the country on 14 and 15 August, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced today (13 August).

Besides, on 16 December, they will celebrate the birth anniversary of party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Rizvi said at a Harmony Rally organised by the The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council in Shahbagh, Dhaka.

On that day, the party will also hold a special dua-mehfil and prayer programme seeking the betterment of Khaleda Zia and all those who suffered injuries during the recent movement. The programme will also offer prayer for all those killed during the recent movement, announced Rizvi.