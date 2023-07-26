BNP, AL affiliates postpone rallies to Friday

The BNP and major affiliate organisations of the ruling Awami League have announced delaying their planned rallies by a day to Friday after the organisations failed to secure permissions to hold the programmes in their desired venues.

They had initially planned to hold the rallies on Thursday.

The BNP will hold its grand rally after the Jummah prayer on Friday at 2:00pm in front of its Nayapaltan headquarters, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced at a press conference at party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office on Wednesday night.

When asked if they have secured permission from the police for the rally, Fakhrul said, "We have not asked for their permission. We just informed them of it."

Also speaking on the occasion, BNP leader Mirza Abbas reiterated Fakhrul's statement, saying "We did not seek permission from the police. We sent them a letter asking for cooperation."

Affiliate organisations of the party have also announced delaying the rally by a day.

AL affiliates to hold rally at Agargaon

Meanwhile, affiliate organisations of the ruling Awami League have also announced a delay in their peace rally, which was planned to take place on Thursday alongside BNP's grand rally.

The organisations are planning to hold the programme at the Sher-e-Banglanagar area at Agargaon in Dhaka.

Visiting the venue with the leaders of three AL affiliate organisations at 9.15 pm on Wednesday, Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam told TBS that the three affiliated organisations will hold their peace rally at the old Trade Fair ground in Agargaon.

"We have informed the DMP about the matter," he said.

He also said, "The trade fair ground of Agargaon is not suitable for gathering. One day is required to make the field usable. For this reason, our peace rally has been postponed by a day to Friday (28 July)."

Awami League's Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Executive member Shahabuddin Faraji and Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam were in the delegation.

Earlier, three affiliate organisations of the Awami League sought permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to hold their rally at the South Gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The DMP had initially nodded to the request but later withdrew the approval.

Later the organisation made an application to the Dhaka University authorities for permission to hold the rally in the gymnasium ground of the university.

However, their request was denied by DU authorities as a football tournament is being held there.

Finally, the organisation informed the DMP about holding a peace rally near the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Agaonargao, and received permission.