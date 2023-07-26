BNP, AL affiliates postpone rallies to Friday

Politics

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

BNP, AL affiliates postpone rallies to Friday

They had initially planned to hold the rallies on Thursday

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 09:57 pm
BNP, AL affiliates postpone rallies to Friday

The BNP and major affiliate organisations of the ruling Awami League have announced delaying their planned rallies by a day to Friday after the organisations failed to secure permissions to hold the programmes in their desired venues.

They had initially planned to hold the rallies on Thursday.

The BNP will hold its grand rally after the Jummah prayer on Friday at 2:00pm in front of its Nayapaltan headquarters, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced at a press conference at party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office on Wednesday night.

When asked if they have secured permission from the police for the rally, Fakhrul said, "We have not asked for their permission. We just informed them of it."

Also speaking on the occasion, BNP leader Mirza Abbas reiterated Fakhrul's statement, saying "We did not seek permission from the police. We sent them a letter asking for cooperation."

Affiliate organisations of the party have also announced delaying the rally by a day.

AL affiliates to hold rally at Agargaon 

Meanwhile, affiliate organisations of the ruling Awami League have also announced a delay in their peace rally, which was planned to take place on Thursday alongside BNP's grand rally.

The organisations are planning to hold the programme at the Sher-e-Banglanagar area at Agargaon in Dhaka.

Visiting the venue with the leaders of three AL affiliate organisations at 9.15 pm on Wednesday, Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam told TBS that the three affiliated organisations will hold their peace rally at the old Trade Fair ground in Agargaon.

"We have informed the DMP about the matter," he said.

He also said, "The trade fair ground of Agargaon is not suitable for gathering. One day is required to make the field usable. For this reason, our peace rally has been postponed by a day to Friday (28 July)."

Awami League's Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Executive member Shahabuddin Faraji and Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam were in the delegation.

Earlier, three affiliate organisations of the Awami League sought permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to hold their rally at the South Gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The DMP had initially nodded to the request but later withdrew the approval.

Later the organisation made an application to the Dhaka University authorities for permission to hold the rally in the gymnasium ground of the university. 

However, their request was denied by DU authorities as a football tournament is being held there.

Finally, the organisation informed the DMP about holding a peace rally near the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Agaonargao, and received permission.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Rally / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

13h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

1d | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

2h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

58m | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Ace the top tiered universities in the US

Ace the top tiered universities in the US

4h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price