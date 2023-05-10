BNP to hold protest rally in Dhaka on 13 May

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced to hold protest rallies in the capital on 13 May to realise its 10-point demands.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters on Wednesday (10 May).

He called upon the leaders and activists of BNP, its associate bodies, and the people of Dhaka to join the rally and make it successful.

Rizvi said the prime minister of the illegal government is dragging the country's political situation to an uncertain state. "She intends to conduct an election without voters, creating an atmosphere of suppressed apprehension."

The BNP leader criticised the Awami League government for filing false cases against deceased, unwell, and overseas BNP leaders.

As a result, he believes the government has diminished its credibility both locally and internationally, resembling a laughing stock.

