BNP to hold nationwide protest Monday demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

The BNP has announced a nationwide protest rally on Monday demanding that its "critically ill" chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment.

On the same day, the party will stage a protest in front of the National Press Club.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcements at a hunger strike programme in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Saturday.

As part of a countrywide programme, hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies performed a hunger strike from 9am to 4pm.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said a mass uprising will start to ensure the fall of the current government if chairperson Khaleda Zia is not sent abroad for treatment immediately.

"This government has kept Khaleda Zia captive to stay in power. She is on the verge of death due to illness. According to her doctors, she has no choice but to go abroad for better treatment," he said.

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain urged the government to stop the political vendetta.

"If our demand is not met immediately, we will start a movement to overthrow the government and we will be forced to carry out a series of programmes in the future," he said.

Among others present were standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan and all BNP affiliates.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac and kidney problems, while her blood sugar is out of control and hemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.