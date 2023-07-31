BNP to hold Monday rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

The BNP will hold a rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Monday (31 July) protesting the alleged attacks on party leaders and activists during Saturday's sit-in programmes in the capital.

Speaking at a briefing at the party headquarters in Nayapaltan this evening, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the gathering will commence at 3:00 pm on Monday at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

Regarding police permission for political programmes, Rizvi said, "Police permission for political gatherings is against the constitution."

A political party's job is to inform the police, and the responsibility of police is to provide security, he added. 

Earlier today, the party informed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) of its decision to hold a rally in front of the party office in Nayapaltan, scheduled for Monday.

Rizvi further said, "We wanted to hold the rally in Nayapaltan, but after a discussion, it was decided to hold it in Suhrawardy Udyan instead."

Earlier on 28 July, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said the party will no longer seek police permission for holding political programmes.

The BNP leader emphasised that they only informed authorities about their event and will no longer ask for approval.

Meanwhile, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said on Sunday that the BNP will not be allowed on the streets by any means if the party does not receive permission to hold nationwide rallies on Monday.

